It's about to get really bumpy for the father and daughter on the hit NBC drama.

See the awkward moment when Randall finds out that Deja slept with Malik on This Is Us

There comes a time in a teenager's life when a parent recognizes that his/her/their child is growing up and said child is going to need some help learning to drive. While most parents approach this ritual with dread or trepidation or pre-exhaustion, Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) is savoring the moment on NBC's This Is Us. This is his chance to connect with his daughter, Deja (Lyric Ross).

But be careful what you might learn during father-daughter bonding time. In Tuesday's episode, Randall is taken for a ride he wasn't expecting when Deja mocks his old-man music and decides to play deejay by plugging her phone into the car's audio system. Perhaps now wouldn't be the best time for Malik (Asante Blackk) to text her and reminisce about that magical time they had last weekend. You know, the one that Deja told her parents that she was staying at Tiffany's for?

"Deja's decision with Malik is sort of a repeat of her previous decision with Malik," This Is Us executive producer Kay Oyegun told EW. "This girl does not learn her lessons, and [it's] going to have a very, very big reaction from her family. So it's not going to be an easy ride."

Watch the video above and hold on to the wheel — 10-2 style — because it's about to get really bumpy.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.