Watch Kevin tell Kate and Toby that Madison is pregnant in This Is Us premiere clip

When This Is Us returns next week, the Big Three turn the Big 4-0. But the two-hour season 5 premiere will gift you with more than candles and cakes. There's all sorts of drama to unwrap, given the events of the season 4 finale, which included but were not limited to a blow-out fight between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), as well as a revelation from Madison (Caitlin Thompson) that she is pregnant with twins, courtesy of Kevin. You'll split time at the family cabin, where most of the Pearsons are, and at Randall's home in Philadelphia, where he is holding his own festivities with his family. But before that happens, in this clip from the premiere, you'll see Kevin deliver the good (?) news to his sister, Kate (Chrissy Metz), and her husband, Toby (Chris Sullivan).

Given that we're in a pandemic, and so are the Pearsons, Kevin shows up at their place wearing a mask, and Kate makes extra-sure that he adheres to the proper social distancing. Toby runs through a few theories about why Kevin is there — he's the new Batman? he's starting a tequila company? — before jokingly landing on the right answer: He "knocked somebody up." Toby is elated by that news, but how will Kate feel that Kevin is having a baby — er, babies — with one of her closest friends? And, oh, this friend just got out of the car and is standing there expectantly in more ways than one! Will it be scowling disapproval or a massive air hug? What will the neighbors — er, neighbor — think? And is Kevin going to hold back on the full story? (Based on Kate's response to Kevin's use of the word "fiancée" in this trailer, the answer appears to be yes.) Click on the video to see two-thirds of the Big Three back together, and hold your breath for when all three have a tense reunion at the cabin.