This Is Us creator offers first peek at final season

This Is Us Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The end is beginning.

This Is Us started filming its final season on Thursday, and series creator Dan Fogelman is feeling wistful already. "Last first day. Feeling feelings," he tweeted, along with a camera-view photo of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia embracing as Rebecca and Jack.

It was widely expected but officially confirmed earlier this year that season 6 will indeed serve as the last one for NBC's hit time-jumping family drama, which premiered in 2016. Season 5, which was shortened by two episodes due to the pandemic, wrapped up in May, but not before unleashing a few surprises, including that Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) called off their wedding, and that Kate (Chrissy Metz) will get divorced from Toby (Chris Sullivan) and marry her music school colleague Philip (Chris Geere).

Season 6, which will premiere in early 2022, consists of 18 episodes. This Is Us also stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson.

For a few hints as to what to expect in the final season, see what Fogelman, Metz, and Sullivan had to say here, here, and here.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: