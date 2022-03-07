Sorry, Rebecca! You were probably hoping for a peaceful holiday. But this is how the Pearsons celebrate.

You may still be digesting that Thanksgiving mega-meal from three and a half months ago, but there's always room for seconds, right?

This Is Us is luring you back into the holiday spirit with its final T-Day episode. As you know, Thanksgiving is not only Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) favorite holiday, it's also the Pearson holiday that traditionally packs the most drama. (Flash back to season 1, when Randall learned that Rebecca hid his biological father from him.)

This year's installment brings you a trio of Thanksgivings, with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) at the center of them all. In the '70s, she hosts her parents for the first time with fiancé Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). In the '90s, she invites Matt (Matt Corboy) to the proceedings, while Miguel (Jon Huertas) brings his date, Marguerite, which surely will go smoothly and not at all exacerbate the latent romantic stress surrounding Rebecca and Miguel's friendship. And in the present day, the family gathers at the cabin, where Rebecca has some important news to share. "She has an intense and meaningful talk with the Big Three about the future," This Is Us co-producer and "Taboo" writer Laura Kenar recently told EW. "Rebecca's talk is going to change the lives of her children."

This is Us Thanksgiving episode Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz on 'This Is Us' | Credit: NBC

But before the talk comes tension of a different sort. In this exclusive clip from the episode, which airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, the drama meter spikes (even more) for Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) when they clash over her decision to let their son lick a spatula that Rebecca was using to make the family's patented sugar pie recipe. Meanwhile, Kevin (Justin Hartley), who is without his twins on this special day, hits all the wrong notes as he strums the world's most painful Thanksgiving song. So grab a pair of ear plugs for his performance, check out the video above, and start wondering and wincing at what may lie ahead for the Pearson family on Holy Turkey Day.

