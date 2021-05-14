But when it does, NBC promises a "largely uninterrupted" run.

The final season of This Is Us won't air until 2022

There is only one more season of This Is Us awaiting you. But you will have to wait a little while to see it.

In finally confirming that the sixth season of the hit family drama will be the show's final one, NBC has announced that those episodes won't begin to air in their normal 9 p.m. Tuesday slot until midseason, a.k.a. early 2022. While that hiatus may be agonizing for fans, they should enjoy season 6's airing schedule — which NBC says will be "a largely uninterrupted run" — a lot more than season 5's. As with the case with many shows, the coronavirus pandemic delayed production on season 5 of This Is Us multiple times, and the show wound up having to trim two episodes from its usual 18-episode season order.

Created by Dan Fogelman, This Is Us was a massive hit for NBC out of the gate and revitalized the family drama genre with its unique device of unspooling the multigenerational Pearson story over several decades. The series — whose cast includes Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan — has so far netted 32 nominations, winning four Emmys. (Brown claimed a Outstanding Lead Actor trophy, Ron Cephas Jones won twice in the Guest Actor category, and Gerald McRaney took home a Guest Actor statue as well.)

This Is Us - Season 2 Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson on 'This Is Us' | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

News of the show's end comes as the opposite of a surprise. Ever since NBC gave This Is Us a whopping three-season renewal in 2019, the show's producers have strongly hinted that the renewal would take the show all the way to its ending. (Not surprisingly, the network had expressed interest in extending the series beyond a sixth season.) Speaking to reporters last year, Fogelman again signaled his intention to wrap it up in six seasons. "NBC has given us this gift that's two consecutive three-season pickups, which we asked for, which has allowed us to really kind of plan out and map out our storytelling in a big-picture way," he said. "That's when the Pearson story will basically come to a close."

The season 5 finale of This Is Us airs May 25.

