This Is Us final season trailer features Phillip with his eye on Kate
The Big Three celebrate their 41st birthday in the season 6 premiere.
On a holiday that is most sacred to the Pearsons — Pilgrim Rick wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving! — This Is Us is offering a new peek at the final season.
Exactly one week after EW revealed six first-look photos of the season 6 premiere, NBC has released its first trailer for the final batch of episodes, set to Kate's (Chrissy Metz) rendition of "Time After Time." While most of the two-minute trailer is a fuzzy retrospective reliving key moments of the hit family drama — Rebecca (Mandy Moore) does her very pregnant dance for a towel-clad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia)! Kevin (Justin Hartley) comforts Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in the throes of an anxiety attack! Randall soothingly instructs William (Ron Cephas Jones) to breathe as he struggles for life! Jack rescues the family from a fire! — several upcoming scenes are teased.
The trailer opens with Rebecca rolling on a train ride at a family park. "I'm losing my memory," narrates our matriarch, referring to her struggle with Alzheimer's. "Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out."
Plenty of candles are blown out in the season 6 premiere, as the Big Three celebrate their birthday, per TIU season-opener tradition. Toward the end of the parade of footage, Miguel (Jon Huertas) is seen putting the cake with the "41" on the table and Kevin and Kate blow out the candles. You also will glimpse Jack and Rebecca in the '80s, raising the youngest version of the Big Three. "The kids are old enough to start making memories," Jack tells Rebecca. "Important stuff they're going to remember for the rest of their lives." And as Rebecca tells Jack, "Until a day is over, there's always a chance you'll remember it for something else. That's how we're going to remember it."
Viewers also will spot Deja (Lyric Ross) and her Harvard-bound boyfriend, Malik (Asante Blackk), smiling and having a good time, perhaps in a moment of respite from the stresses of a long-distance relationship. Oh, and there's Kate tearing up sweetly as she observes a performance at her music school. More importantly, former grump/future husband Phillip (Chris Geere) looks at Kate in a way that will probably start to become more familiar this year. (Sorry, Toby.)
This Is Us returns Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
