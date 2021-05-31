Chris Sullivan, a friend of the HGTV stars, referenced their new child in a season 5 scene of the NBC drama.

This Is Us snuck in an Easter egg to honor Erin and Ben Napier's new baby

Even outside the world of their plot, NBC's This Is Us is all about family.

On Monday, HGTV Home Town star Erin Napier shared an Instagram post, revealing an Easter egg from season 5 of This Is Us honoring her new daughter with husband Ben.

The HGTV stars welcomed their second baby, daughter Mae Napier, on May 28. They're already parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen.

But Mae was being celebrated even before she was born, according to Erin. The Napiers are friends with This Is Us star Chris Sullivan, and she revealed that he paid tribute to their newborn earlier this season while his character, Toby, and Kate (Chrissy Metz) were expecting a baby of their own.

Erin and Ben Napier, This Is Us Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images;

Sharing a photo of Toby's list of baby names, she wrote, "An Easter egg from our friend @sullivangrams: earlier this year on @nbcthisisus, Kate and Toby were at the hospital awaiting their baby. Our friend Chris, who plays Toby, was writing down ideas for the baby's middle name and he snuck Mae (and her middle name!) in there to see if we would spot it when we watched the episode."

Though Napier didn't reveal her daughter's middle name, it's safe to say it's one of the other names there. Though astute viewers will note that This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and executive producer/frequent director Ken Olin also made their way on to the list.

The Napiers first announced this pregnancy in April, and Mae, who's named after Erin's beloved Aunt Mae, arrived at 8:23 AM on Friday, coming in at 7 lbs. 1 oz., and 19.5 inches, according to PEOPLE.

While This Is Us just wrapped up season 5 with a double whammy of wedding surprises, the Napiers are currently starring in HGTV's six-episode event series Home Town Takeover.