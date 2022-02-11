And NBC is ready for it.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman open to doing This Is Us movie someday

This Is Us - Season 3 This Is Us

This Is Us will wrap up six seasons of multigenerational family drama in May, officially ending the Pearson saga on TV, and leaving the story to live on in your mind.

But also, maybe come back to life briefly as a movie. Speaking to reporters on a NBC Zoom panel on Friday, creator Dan Fogelman was asked if there could be a This Is Us movie down the road.

"I say no to nothing," he responded. "I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me, and that whatever I do next, I'm going to hate in comparison to the show and these actors, so I say no to nothing." He said that the actors from his show — including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Jon Huertas — will be "flooding your movie and TV screens for years to come," and that "when I want to do something for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they'll all be very busy and winning awards and Emmys and Oscars and all this stuff."

All that said? "Sure. If we could figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it," he continued. "I don't know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story, so, I'm not sure. If you're doing the movie of, like, what would happen if Jack survived the fire or something, but I don't know..."

"There's your movie," piped in Hartley.

"I see on my computer screen, the president of NBC is texting me 'yes' to the movie," Fogleman said with a laugh.

"Never say never," chimed in Brown.

It doesn't sound like any sort of This Is Us franchise extension is arriving in the near future, though. When EW asked Fogelman in December about spin-off possibilities, he said: "Honestly, more than the commerce of it all, we're not all ready to end making this show. But I've been pretty firm on creatively just knowing that it would be really hard to go past where we've gone this year, and it would be hard to keep the level where we've all tried to keep the level. So it definitely feels like the end and the time to go. Who the hell knows? My wife is very excited to go turn on the Sex and the City show all this time later. So I'm not speaking about the far future — or even the near future — though there's certainly no plans. But in terms of any continuous spin-off or continuation of the show? No, we're definitely bringing it to the end."

The series finale will air May 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show has unveiled five of its final 18 episodes, and is currently off the air during NBC's broadcast of the Winter Olympics. This Is Us returns with a new episode Feb. 22.

