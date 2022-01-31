Not him. Someone else. Maybe even 15 people.

Watch what happens when Miguel asks Rebecca to date on This Is Us

You've been waiting for several seasons to find out how one of the central couples on This Is Us came to be. This week on NBC's time-tripping family drama, you'll begin that journey toward enlightenment. The union of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) will be a significant story in the final season, and it's a bit of a slow burn — understandable, given that the late Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) was the wife of one of these two, and the best friend of the other. In the late-'90s, Rebecca and Miguel are finding themselves spending more time together, and Miguel thinks that it's time to broach the subject of romantic possibilities with Rebecca, though it's not the question you might be expecting. (And it involves speed dating.) Check out the scene in the clip above.

"Mandy and I are really excited," Huertas recently told EW. "We have discovered over the years that we have pretty great chemistry and we make each other laugh like nobody else. What I can tease is that the chemistry that Mandy and I have — we'll see that same chemistry with Miguel and her. I think the audience will understand how something as profound as a relationship with between a best friend and his best friend's widow could even happen. And the way that the writers have gone about it, it's so beautiful. We take our time, and it's just beautifully told."

Titled "Heart and Soul," the episode pairs humor with romance, and it feels lighter in tone than, say, last week's funeral-set installment. "We always thought of it as the romantic comedy episode," says This Is Us co-executive producer Julia Brownell, who penned "Heart and Soul." "There's a lot of people on dates. It's an episode with young love, with old love, with in-between love, with second chances."

A first-time director helmed the installment, and his name might be familiar to you: Chris Sullivan, who stars as Toby, becomes the latest cast member to step behind the camera. "If you have me directing an episode of this stuff, you know that I am going to try to insert as much humor, even if it is dark humor, into the episode," Sullivan tells EW. "And I am pleased to say that quite a bit of my doings made it into the cut."

Airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, "Heart and Soul" also mines the increased tension between Deja (Lyric Ross) & Malik (Asante Blackk) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) & Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). Meanwhile, Kevin (Justin Hartley) invites Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) to the cabin, and Kate (Chrissy Metz) navigates a difficult conversation with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and her long-distance relationship with Toby. Sums up Sullivan: "This episode is about the rhythms of life and the way all of our paths cross and weave in and out of each other's. And often at least when we least expect it. And when we didn't even realize the timing is right."

