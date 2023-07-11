This Fool season 2 trailer unveils more chaos and comedy

"You should try giving up, the s--- is tight."

From Hugs not Thugs to OnlyFans, Chris, Luis, and Minister Payne have given up.

After This Fool's first season ended with the collapse of Hugs Not Thugs, a non-profit gang rehabilitation center, the first trailer for the Hulu series' second season finds Chris (Chris Estrada), ex-felon Luis (Frankie Quinones), and Minister Payne (Michael Imperioli) scrambling to regain some control over their lives. The trio has a new plan: Open a "Starbucks but better" that aims to help ex-felons.

But will their new philosophy ("F--- you, pay us!") help them get back on their feet or will they doom themselves once more?

Michael Imperioli, Chris Estrada, and Jamar Malachi Neighbors on 'This Fool' Michael Imperioli, Chris Estrada, and Jamar Malachi Neighbors on 'This Fool' | Credit: Hulu

Co-creator and star Estrada explained that while season 1 was heavily inspired by films like A Serious Man and the filmmaking style of Joel and Ethan Coen, season 2 is more episodic. He also reveals to EW that Bill Pullman will feature as a guest star in episode 8.

This Fool season 2 key art 'This Fool' season 2 | Credit: Hulu

"He's a neighbor of one of our cast," Estrada said about the film star, "and he was a fan of the show. So we just asked, and he said yes!"

The critically-acclaimed comedy is written and executive produced by Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series.

All episodes of This Fool season 2 arrive on Hulu July 28. Watch the trailer above.

