Comedian Chris Estrada celebrates being a 'punk a-- bitch' in first trailer for Hulu's This Fool

Chris Estrada is a punk a-- bitch, and that's more than fine by him.

In the first trailer for This Fool, a new Hulu comedy series inspired by the comedian's life and stand-up, he quips, "Studies show the life expectancy of a gangster, 24-years-old. The life expectancy of a punk a-- bitch, 76-years-old."

This Fool Credit: Hulu

Set in working-class South Central Los Angeles, This Fool centers on Julio Lopez (Estrada), a 30-year-old who works at Hugs Not Thugs, a nonprofit rehabilitation center for gang members. While he's doing some good in the community in his work life, the rest of it? Well… he still lives at home, with his mom and abuela. His love life is messy — he has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school and though she still has the right to take his car whenever she wants, they are currently not together. Or are they?

His family takes in his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison after 8 years. Luis mocks him every chance he gets ("Why does your body still look 19, but your face look 56, fool?"), but Julio still takes him under his wing at Hugs Not Thugs because he needs any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. But also, have you ever been guilt tripped by a Latina mom? It's their superpower, trust me.

This Fool Credit: Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Costarring in the series is Frankie Quiñones as Luis, Laura Patalano as Esperanza, Michelle Ortiz as Maggie, Julia Vera as Maria, and Michael Imperioli as Minister Payne. The series is written and executive produced by Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series.

This Fool premieres on Hulu on Aug. 12 with all ten episodes. Watch the trailer above.

