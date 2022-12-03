Theo James is finally ready to talk about the elephant in the room: his self-described "ginormous" prosthetic penis for The White Lotus.

The actor — who's been the talk of the internet since the show's first episode, in which his playboy character Cameron gets naked to change into a swimsuit — confirmed on The Tonight Show that he was sporting a fake "pee-pee" for the scene. And yeah, he was flabbergasted by its size, too.

"The truth of it was, you go into these scenes and you have a conversation with the director and the producers and they go, 'Okay, for this, we're going to use a prosthetic,'" James recalled on Friday's episode. "And you say, 'Okay, that sounds good.'"

But things took a turn after James spoke with makeup designer Rebecca Hickey about the kind of penis he'd like to wear in the episode.

"I said, 'Honestly, I just want it not to be distracting,'" he told host Jimmy Fallon. "'He needs to be Regular Joe, 'cause the scene's… you know, it's not about the pee-pee — it's about power play and sex. It's about whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident and what that means and all that kind of stuff.' And she says, 'I got you. I got you. Regular Joe.'"

Regular Joe the fake peen was not. "We get to set and she's got, like, a hammer or something," James said. "I mean, it's bigger than that. It's like she stole it off a donkey in the field. The thing is ginormous. And me and the director, Mike White, are sitting there going, 'That's… average, is it?'"

He cracked that one look at the prosthetic quickly sent him and White off "calling our respective partners being like, 'I'm so sorry.'" He added, "It was nine inches flat and about four inches wide. We were like, 'What the hell is that?'"

Theo James, HBO, The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode ; Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO; https://pressroom.warnermedia.com/us/image/twl20203102022fl01027r Theo James in 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO

While chatting with EW in November, James revealed that the final scene audiences saw of him and his prosthetic penis included a much more toned-down performance than what was initially in the script.

"The original derivation of it, it's kind of full-frontal, if you know what I mean. We shot that and it felt too much, too aggressive," he said. "What we came to is a bit more opaque, and that's exactly what Mike does so well. You're never sure a hundred percent of the characters' intentions."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Theo James attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/FilmMagic) Theo James | Credit: JC Olivera/FilmMagic

James previously told Entertainment Tonight that it "felt natural" to strip down in front of the camera for the scene, jokingly adding, "It is in my contract that I'm not allowed to do anything without being completely naked."

Watch James discuss the "pee-pee scene" — and having a bottle of pee thrown at him while he was performing with his university folk band — in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: