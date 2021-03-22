Them trailer teases supernatural and real-world terrors in racially charged horror show
The Amazon anthology series premieres April 9.
If there's something terrifying in the neighborhood, then you may be watching the new Amazon Prime Video anthology show Them.
The '50s-set first season stars Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas as Lucky and Henry Emory, the Black parents of two daughters who move their family from rural North Carolina to the then-all-white Los Angeles neighborhood of Compton. "Needless to say, our neighbors are not happy that we're there," Ayorinde teases to EW. "They begin to terrorize us in order to get us to go back to where we came from. All the while, there are these malicious supernatural entities that also don't want us there. So we're fighting a lot of things."
Them is executive-produced by Lena Waithe and created by Little Marvin.
"I've always been a genre fan," Marvin says. "I love specifically psychological horror. I always wanted to put a Black family, frankly, at the heart of the kinds of stories I love the most, the classic kinds of horror movies that I never saw us centered in."
Season 1 of Them costars Melody Hurd, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Alison Pill. The show premieres April 9.
