Watch the teaser for new Amazon horror show Them

The '50s-set first season of Amazon's horror anthology show Them stars Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas as Lucky and Henry Emory, the Black parents of two daughters who move their family from rural North Carolina to the then-all white Los Angeles neighborhood of Compton. "Needless to say, our neighbors are not happy that we're there," says Ayorinde. "They begin to terrorize us in order to get us to go back to where we came from. All the while, there are these malicious supernatural entities that also don't want us there. So, we're fighting a lot of things."