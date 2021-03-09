Watch the teaser for new Amazon horror show Them
The series is executive-produced by Lena Waithe and premieres April 9.
The '50s-set first season of Amazon's horror anthology show Them stars Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas as Lucky and Henry Emory, the Black parents of two daughters who move their family from rural North Carolina to the then-all white Los Angeles neighborhood of Compton. "Needless to say, our neighbors are not happy that we're there," says Ayorinde. "They begin to terrorize us in order to get us to go back to where we came from. All the while, there are these malicious supernatural entities that also don't want us there. So, we're fighting a lot of things."
Them is executive-produced by Lena Waithe and created by Little Marvin.
"I've always been a genre fan," says the latter. "I love specifically psychological horror. I always wanted to put a black family, frankly, at the heart of the kinds of stories I love the most, the classic kinds of horror movies that I never saw us centered in."
Season 1 of Them costars Melody Hurd, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Alison Pill. The show premieres on Amazon Prime Video April 9.
Watch the teaser trailer for Them above.
