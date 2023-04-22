The actor has portrayed Victor Newman on the soap for more than 40 years.

Eric Braeden, who stars as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless, has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer.

The actor shared his story in a Facebook post Friday, explaining that as he was recovering from knee surgery, he "began to have problems" with his prostate. In his message to fans, he also cautioned them to be conscious of their health.

"I hate to be so personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this," the 82-year-old soap star said. "It'll happen to them."

The issue sent him to the hospital, where he was treated for frequent urination. After consulting with several doctors, he discovered he had cancer.

"Needless to say, I was taken aback, but I was determined to deal with it," Braeden said.

Eric Braeden during 32nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) 'The Young and the Restless' star Eric Braeden | Credit: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

After undergoing surgery to remove the cancer, he is receiving treatments that stimulate his immune system to fight the high-grade cancer cells. The routine causes flu-like symptoms and is part of a six-week plan.

Braeden concluded with a hopeful note, saying he is learning to be on top of his health needs as he recuperates. "So that's where I am right now. I'm a little under the weather, but not really much," he said. "I've learned now to listen to my body more and not go all out. I'm gonna get it. And I'll be in top form again soon."

Near the end of the 13-minute video, the actor grew emotional as he thanked fans for their support and expressed his gratitude for his long-running role on the CBS soap, which he's starred on since 1980.

"I still am happy to be able to go work," he said. "It distracts me. I love acting. I love knowing that I entertain people. And, yeah, I love your support. It means a lot."

Braeden first posted about his health in late March, saying he had a "malignant tumor" removed from his bladder.

