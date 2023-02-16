The Young and the Restless fan faves are returning to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary

Some very familiar faces will soon be returning to Genoa City.

On Thursday, it was announced that Michael Damian, Patty Weaver, Tricia Cast, Barbara Crampton, and Veronica Redd will all be reprising their fan-favorite characters on the The Young and the Restless starting in mid-March. Their appearances will coincide perfectly with the beloved CBS soap opera's upcoming 50th anniversary on March 26.

Damian, who played rock star Danny Romalotti, announced the news on social media and gave a special shout-out to the series' dedicated following, writing, "Hey friends, you asked for it and we got it!" In a subsequent tweet, he added, "Can't wait for the big Y&R 50th celebration shows with my spectacular friends/ cast."

Damian, who recently produced Netflix's holiday film Falling for Christmas starring Lindsay Lohan, previously starred as the mulleted rocker on the sudser from 1980 to 1998. He has reprised the role multiple times throughout the years, including as recently as last December.

But he's not the only member of the Romalotti family heading back home. Patty Weaver, who starred as Danny's restaurateur sister Gina Roma, is also set to return to the series for the first time in a decade. The actress played Roma from 1982 until 2005, and made her last appearance on the show in 2013.

'The Young and the Restless' stars Michael Damian, Tricia Cast, and Patty Weaver Michael Damian, Tricia Cast, and Patty Weaver are returning to 'The Young and the Restless' | Credit: CBS Photo Archive (3)

Tricia Cast is also back after making a guest appearance as Nina Webster in 2021. The actress, who starred on the series from 1986 until 2001, previously won a Daytime Emmy for her performance as Genoa City's reformed bad girl in 1992. Alongside Webster and the Romalotti siblings, actress Barbara Crampton will reprise her two-decade-long role as celebrity journalist Leanna Love while Veronica Redd returns as the Abbott family's surrogate mother Mamie Johnson.

After almost 50 years on the air, The Young and the Restless continues to... bring the drama, enthralling audiences old and new. The series recently won big at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, earning three trophies for Outstanding Original Song and Outstanding Casting, as well as an Outstanding Lead Actress win for Mishael Morgan for her performance as Hilary Curtis.

