Wonder Years producers said 'no' to new version of the show at first — here's what changed their minds

Fall TV Preview The Wonder Years (2021 TV show)

It's no easy task to take on the legacy of one of the most beloved TV shows ever made. So it's understandable that when Saladin K. Patterson and Fred Savage were approached about creating a new version of The Wonder Years, the first instinct for both of them was to say no — multiple times.

Patterson and Savage, along with stars Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, and Laura Kariuki, joined EW for a panel discussion at this year's SCAD TVfest, where the show's cast and creative team received the festival's Best Ensemble Award. During the panel, the group reflected on their journey with the new Wonder Years, which premiered on ABC in September.

After Lee Daniels first approached him with the idea, "My first response was 'no,' because I was a huge fan of the original, and didn't want to mess up the legacy of the original," Patterson recalled. "But... we all realized that none of us wanted to mess up the legacy of the original. And they also weren't just expecting a Black Wonder Years, which was music to my ears, because I was not going to give them that."

THE WONDER YEARS Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, and Elisha Williams on 'The Wonder Years' | Credit: Erika Doss/ABC

It was Patterson who recruited Savage — who, of course, starred on the original Wonder Years — to help "capture lightning in a bottle again" on the show.

"It's amazing how similar my experience was to Saladin's; we both passed several times," Savage recalled with a laugh. "I was like, 'I love that idea, it's gonna be incredible, but I don't know if I'm the person to tell that story.'... Saladin and I talked for a few weeks about how I could fit into it, and ultimately it came down to Saladin saying, 'Look, this is my story... and I want you to do it. It is your story to tell, because I'm telling you it is.'"

Among other topics, the group also discussed re-creating the look and feel of the 1960s ("The shoes are not cool," Hill quipped), how the show has evolved over its first season, and what young star Elisha "EJ" Williams brings to the series.

"EJ is a brilliant young man," Hill said. "His mind is so impressive when you take the time to talk with him, and at the same time he still allows himself to be a child. I think that type of characteristic really works well in terms of the character, because you believe that he could have these really deep, profound thoughts, but also maintain his innocence as a child."

Watch the video above for more from the cast and producers. The Wonder Years airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.