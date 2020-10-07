The Witcher type TV Show network Netflix Where to watch Close Streaming Options

And now here they are: The Witcher season 2 photos of Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Here are a couple new looks at Anya Chalotra on the set of the second season of the Netflix fantasy series, including an intriguing close-up.

Image zoom Jay Maidment/Netflix

The reveal follows Witcher season 2 photos of a hulking Henry Cavill as Geralt and a transformed Feya Allan as Ciri.

The eight-episode second season starring Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan is expected to air sometime in 2021. Several new actors are joining the cast, including Kristofer Hivju (who played Tormond Giantsbane on Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

After the breakout popularity of the first season in 2019, Netflix has also announced a six-part live-action prequel series titled Blood Origin – telling the story of the first Witcher – and an animated movie.

