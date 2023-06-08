Geralt confronts dark magic and corruption in the official trailer for The Witcher season 3, the final season that will feature Henry Cavill as the monster hunter.

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt (Cavill), determined to protect his family, takes her into hiding. Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), entrusted with Ciri's magical training, leads them to the fortress Aretuza to try and learn more about her powers. However, per the season 3 synopsis, "They discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery."

Now, "They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever," the synopsis concludes.

Season 3 will mine from Time of Contempt, the fourth book in Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher books series. "What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books," series creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich told EW last year. "Obviously, we can't do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

She also called the upcoming season "the most heroic sendoff" for Cavill, who is stepping down from the role and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in season 4. "Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately," Hissrich said. "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that."

Henry Cavill in season 3 of 'The Witcher' Henry Cavill in season 3 of 'The Witcher' | Credit: Netflix

The monster hunter will have "a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4," she added. "He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement."

Watch the The Witcher season 3 trailer above. Vol. 1 premieres June 29 on Netflix, followed by Vol. 2 on July 27.

