Robbie Amell is trading the worlds of superheroes and techie afterlives for the universe of The Witcher.

The Flash actor and Upload star is among four new additions to the fantasy drama's season 3 cast — and we already know who he's playing.

Amell, who also appeared recently on the big screen in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, will play Gallatin, described as a born warrior who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia'tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Scoia'tael are a group of elven and dwarven rebels combatting the discrimination of non-humans on the Continent.

Robbie Amell and Henry Cavill in The Witcher season 2 Robbie Amell is among four new actors joining the cast of 'The Witcher' season 3. | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images; Jay Maidment/Netflix

"Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin's loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power," the character description reads. Mecia Simson will return for season 3 as Francesca, elven leader of the Filavandrel aén Fidháil.

Hugh Skinner (Les Misérables, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) also joins the new cast members as royal playboy Prince Radovid, younger brother to King Vizimir (Ed Birch), who suddenly finds himself a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence.

Meng'er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings) will play Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest. She's a notably talented huntress with perfect archery skills and a stone-cold aptitude for survival.

Rounding out the four newcomers are Christelle Elwin (Half Bad, Bloods) as Mistle, a member of the Rats gang of misfit teens who steal from the rich and only sometimes give to the poor. The street-hardened youth is out for revenge until a chance meeting changes everything.

The Witcher Season 3 bts Anya Cholotra, Freya Allen, and Henry Cavill are back to film 'The Witcher' season 3. | Credit: Netflix

Netflix had previously released a behind-the-scenes image of Henry Cavill, Freya Allen, and Anya Chalotra returning to set for season 3, as well as a rundown of the main premise.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt [Cavill] takes Ciri of Cintra [Allen] into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the summary reads. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer [Chalotra] leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

The other returning cast members include Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Therica Wilson-Read, Cassie Clare, Graham McTavish, Bart Edwards, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, and Kaine Zajaz.

We'll be able to watch the spin-off series Witcher: Blood Origin before we see The Witcher season 3, and there's a reason for that. Showrunner and Witcher franchise architect Lauren Hissrich confirmed events of Blood Origin will set up some of the storylines and characters featured on the main show's third outing.

