Considering it's Henry Cavill's last season on The Witcher, the disquieting image of Geralt floating lifeless in water carries a little extra weight.

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Witcher season 3, Vol. 2, which comprises the last three episodes of the current run. The footage ends with Cavill's Geralt in the heated throes of battle when his opponent shatters his sword into bits. Then we get this final image of a (potential?) watery grave.

"There's no coming back from this," Geralt intones.

The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role of Geralt starting in The Witcher season 4, and there have been questions about how that transition will take place from a story perspective. Will the performer simply swap in without much explanation? Or will the story itself address there being an entirely different person in Geralt's boots?

It's seeming the latter. One of the show's executive producers, Tomek Baginski, told Yahoo U.K., "We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam. Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five." He added, "It's very lore accurate."

Henry Cavill's Geralt in 'The Witcher' season 3, Vol. 2 Henry Cavill's Geralt in 'The Witcher' season 3, Vol. 2 | Credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Freya Allan's Ciri in 'The Witcher' season 3, Vol. 2 Freya Allan's Ciri in 'The Witcher' season 3, Vol. 2 | Credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Based on the footage for season 3, Vol. 2, which is storming onto Netflix July 27, it appears the final three episodes will delve more readily into the mage war that is the Thanedd coup from author Andrzej Sapkowski's books. The end of Vol. 1 revealed that Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) is the secret baddie of the season, and now all hell is breaking loose.

"This was inevitable. We fight," declares Anya Chalotra's Yennefer.

With everyone still in pursuit of Freya Allan's Ciri, Joey Batey's Jaskier warns, "The war brewing outside is nothing compared to what Geralt will unleash to protect his daughter."

Watch the trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: