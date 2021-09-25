The Witcher Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The world of The Witcher keeps growing at an alarming rate. The latest? Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich announced during Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday that the main show, starring Henry Cavill, has already been renewed for a season 3 months before season 2 has even premiered, and there are two more Witcher-related projects coming up.

Hissrich made mention of another anime film, after Netflix premiered the Vesemir-focused The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf feature on the streaming platform in August. There will also be a "fun-filled kids and family series," which is kind of comical if you think about it.

The titular monster-hunting witchers recruit wayward children to join their ranks and put them through a harsh, often times fatal initiation process before they are mutated through magic to become super-powered warriors. So, The Witcher as a kids show is brow-raising to say the least.

The Witcher Henry Cavill's Geralt in 'The Witcher' season 2. | Credit: Jay Maidment/Netflix

"We're so excited to continue to grow this universe and cannot wait for you to join us on this ride," Hissrich remarked during the live-streamed event.

TUDUM also brought a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming live-action prequel to The Witcher, as well as clips and a new trailer for The Witcher season 2.

The season 2 story will follow Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allen), having finally united in the season 2 finale, heading to witcher headquarters at Kaer Morhen, where she's trained to harness the dangerous power within her.

The new episodes will arrive on Netflix this Dec. 17.

