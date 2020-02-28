The Witcher season 2 adds another Witcher opposite Henry Cavill

Image zoom Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Which Witcher is which? Because now there are two Witchers coming in Netflix's The Witcher season 2.

One of them is the mutated man we all know and love to sing about, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The second, as announced on Friday, is Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, the "oldest and most experienced Witcher" on the Continent.

Vesemir appeared through the videogame series — though, to note, the show is not based on the games, rather on the books that inspired the games. He served as a father figure of sorts to Geralt at Kaer Morhen, which was a training ground for Witchers as part of the School of the Wolf, the order of Witchers to which Geralt and Vesemir both belonged. Vesemir was one of few who survived the assault on Kaer Morhen, which was attacked by those who believe Witchers to be abominations.

"One part killer, one part Dad. So excited to welcome Kim Bodnia to the Continent," showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich tweeted of the news.

On Killing Eve, Bodnia debuted in season 1 as Konstantin, the handler of assassin Villenelle (Jodie Comer). He also appears in another Netflix project, the series adaptation of The Letter for the King.

Rumors swirled that the Vesemir role in season 2 would go to Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill. Hamill even responded to the rumblings on Twitter in December, writing, "I still have no idea what this is or what it's about, but I DO know they haven't ever asked me to play Vesemir... yet."

Season 2 of The Witcher, which will arrive on Netflix some time in 2021, will also feature newcomers Game of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju, Yasen Atour, Agnes Bjorn, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross, and Mecia Simson.

Netflix is also developing an anime movie that will expand the world of The Witcher.

