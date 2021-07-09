The Witcher season 2 trailer brings new Witchers and new horrors for Henry Cavill

Some of the cast assembled at WitcherCon to tease what's coming in season 2.

The first ever WitcherCon bore much fruit for the fandom in the form of the first Witcher season 2 trailer.

Netflix's Geeked Week event in June brought the first footage in the form of a brief teaser, but this virtual Witcher-centric Con on Friday delivered a deeper look at the new episodes, premiering Dec. 17.

After Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) finally meets Ciri (Freya Allan) after a first season filled with interconnected timelines, season 2 picks up with the Witcher bringing his Child of Surprise to Kaer Morhen, where he trained to become a Witcher in the first place. Convinced Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the Battle of Sodden, he believes this is now the safest place for Ciri, who's trying to get a handle on the growing power inside her.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and actors Allan, Chalotra, Mimî M Khayisa, and Paul Bullion assembled during WitcherCon for a season 2 panel. Cavill joined later for a separate spotlight conversation with the actor.

With Kaer Morhen comes more Witchers, and Hissrich teased during the panel that Geralt and his Witcher brothers are "almost like a military family."

"They have their own adventures, they never know if their brothers are going to come home a lot... They roughhouse a lot. They give each other a lot of sh--," she said.

Bullion, who plays one of Geralt's fellow Witchers, Lambert, added, "Henry brought me into the conversation about how the Witcher were like a band of Navy SEALS... the idea that we would die for each other. We are family through shared experiences."

The Witcher Season 2 'The Witcher' season 2 poster with Dec. 17 premiere date. | Credit: Netflix

Cavill mentioned that he wanted Geralt to "be more verbose" in season 2, "more of an intellectual, more representative of a man who's lived 70 years and has a philosophical lean."

Addressing Ciri's journey in season 2, Allan noted how "whatever she possesses inside her is a very scary thing for her. So, she's not keen to start confronting it, but I think you see that, as time goes on and she's introduced to the right people, she realizes it's far more beneficial to control what she has rather than run away from it."

Ciri is also training at Kaer Morhen, the cast confirm, and that becomes "one of her main drives."

"She's very determined and she wants to become a great fighter and become a Witcher," Allan said. To that end, Netflix also shared imagery of Ciri and Lambert training together on the grounds.

The Witcher Season 2 Freya Allan's Ciri and Paul Bullion's Lambert in 'The Witcher' season 2. | Credit: Netflix

Season 2's cast will include Game of Thrones vet Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Young Wallender's Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, F9's Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, The Danish Girl's Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. And, of course, our favorite bard Jaskier, played by Joey Batey, will be back. While Batey wasn't present in person for WitcherCon, he sent a video message that included an image of Jaskier's new look.

The Witcher Season 2 Joey Batey's Jaskier in 'The Witcher' season 2. | Credit: Netflix

Of all these characters, Hissrich says she's most excited for audiences to meet Vesemir, Geralt's Witcher mentor played by Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia.

She explained, "In a season that is about Geralt becoming a father to Ciri, it was so important to me to find out who his father figure was."

In addition to the trailer (watch it above) and premiere date, Netflix released the titles for seven of the eight season 2 episodes: "A Grain of Truth" (Episode 1), "Kaer Morhen" (Episode 2), "What Is Lost" (Episode 3), "Redanian Intelligence," (Episode 4), "Turn Your Back" (Episode 5), "Dear Friend" (Episode 6), and "Voleth Meir" (Episode 7).

But the most important question that we need answering: Will there be more bathtub goodness going on for Geralt? And, sadly, there won't be. However, Cavill promised there will be "plenty of man flesh" this season.