Blink and you'll miss all the Easter eggs in the first teaser for season 2.

The Witcher season 2 reveals Ciri and chaotic visions in first footage

Toss a coin to Netflix's Geeked Week for giving us a fresh look at The Witcher season 2.

The first footage of the new episodes dropped during the livestream event, and it's very much focused on Ciri, played by Feya Allan.

"I need to understand," she says as various visions flash across the screen.

Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia returns alongside familiar faces, like Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Joey Batey as fan-favorite minstrel Jaskier, as well as newcomers, like Kim Bodnia as the oldest Witcher on the Continent.

In season 2, Geralt brings Ciri to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, convinced that Yennefer died at the Battle of Sodden. There, he fights to protect her from the power bubbling inside her as the country's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy.

In addition to the teaser, Geeked Week also revealed that a WitcherCon event is set for July 9 that will surely have deeper looks at both the Netflix show and the games.

Among the new cast members for season 2 is Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Young Wallender's Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Peaky Blinder's Paul Bullion as Lambert, F9's Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, The Danish Girl's Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Showrun by Lauren S. Hissrich, The Witcher season 2 hit production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the crew were able to pick things back up. A premiere date has not been announced.