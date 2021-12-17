The actress finally gets in on the action as Princess Cirilla starts her own training in The Witcher season 2.

Freya Allan felt a kinship with her Witcher character Princess Cirilla, a.k.a. the Lion Cub of Cintra. Both of them have wanted to get in on the action, but both were held back.

Young Ciri vows in The Witcher season 2 to endure the treacherous trials it takes to become a Witcher, a supernatural mutant warrior who fights monsters across the medieval Continent. But Geralt (Henry Cavill), the Witcher charged with looking after her, tries to keep the princess from danger. Meanwhile, Allan, the 20-year-old breakout star of the Netflix fantasy series, wanted to be heavily involved in as many action scenes as possible before the stunt team had to take over for safety reasons.

"Because I love it so much, I did just want to do everything — all the tricks, and fight[ing] every person I come across," the actress tells EW. "But unfortunately, I'm not allowed to do that. So, I have a bit of Ciri in me. It was very easy to play out scenes where I'm being told I need to calm down with how much I'm wanting to train." Still, she says, "I'm sure there will be more fights with people and monsters in the future."

The Witcher Freya Allan's Princess Cirilla is ready to start her training in 'The Witcher' season 2. | Credit: Jay Maidment/Netflix

The Witcher season 2, premiering this Friday on Netflix, adapts Blood of Elves, the part of Andrzej Sapkowski's acclaimed book series that Allan has been waiting for. Following the climactic season 1 finale, in which Geralt met Ciri after she fled her kingdom amid a Nilfgaard army invasion, the Witcher takes his Child of Surprise to a place he knows will be safe: Kaer Morhen, home base for Witchers who belong to the School of the Wolf. Here, Ciri begins her training.

Allan entered the drama with little knowledge of the source material, but she had read Blood of Elves, the first novel in Sapkowski's Witcher Saga, to prepare for season 1. However, most readers start with The Last Wish, a collection of short stories that precedes Blood of Elves. Therein lay Allan's confusion.

"I had in my head that I was going to be doing all this fight training and everything, and then I start reading the scripts and I'm like, 'Oh, there's no fighting.' I was really quite sad about that," Allan says. "Ciri actually does a lot of running through woods, and there weren't as many scenes to get my teeth into."

Allan gets those scenes in the show's second season. "I remember the minute I was put in touch with the stunt department, I knew I really wanted to nail it," she says. "I was always asking to go in before we even began filming. I remember they would walk in and I'd still be there. They'd say to me, 'You literally live here at the moment.'"

Learning to wield a sword felt like dancing to Allan. She began drilling the basic movements she needed to know to pull off more complicated gestures.

"The first day was just strange choreography with a dagger," Allan recalls. "I remember loving that, but it's a whole different thing when you've got a sword because it's longer."

The action still serves a storytelling purpose. A supernatural power grows within Ciri, one that is difficult to tame and that often lashes out in chaotic ways. She's terrified of it and, says Allan, somewhat in denial of it.

"She wants to keep it a secret because it frightens her, but then she starts trying to control those powers she has," the actress explains. "I think being around Geralt and all the other Witchers, she then decides that she, too, wants to become a Witcher. That's her way of escaping what she's experienced so far. She's discovering lies about our family, and she gets it set in her head that becoming a Witcher will solve that and give her purpose."

The Witcher Freya Allan's Ciri and Henry Cavill's Geralt at Kaer Morhen in 'The Witcher' season 2 | Credit: Jay Maidment/Netflix

Geralt, however, is like Ciri's anxious surrogate father, scared to let his daughter grow up. A big part of season 2 will showcase these two strangers getting used to each other.

"Each one of them knows that they need the other to survive, and yet they don't know anything about each other," says The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich. "To me, these are some of the best things we have when season 2 opens. It's two characters who are feeling each other out and, honestly, trying to decide whether they can trust each other. Spoiler: They do eventually, but it's a really long road for them."

Allan thinks that dynamic reflects her own relationship with Cavill. The pair hadn't worked together much in season 1, apart from that final moment. Now they find themselves scene partners throughout much of season 2.

"We really built trust with one another and were able to lean on each other's shoulders," she says. "If either of us had a problem or worry about a scene, we'd always be there to support one another. And that was lovely."

The Witcher season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the trailer for it above.

