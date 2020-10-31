The Witcher releases a quick glimpse of season 2 monster footage

This is almost more trick than treat, but here's some first blink-and-you-missed-it first footage from The Witcher season 2.

Netflix uploaded a surprise monster mashup video of familiar clips from the show at midnight on Halloween, but also snuck in the quickest, tiniest glimpse of season 2. See if you can spot it.

Yes, that shot of the three mounted skulls at :31 is definitely one. There's also the shot of something rather gross trailing along at around :15 that also looks new. "Keep your eyes peeled for a few sweet treats ... you won't want to miss what's hidden," reads the tease.

The eight-episode second season starring Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan is expected to air sometime in 2021. Several new actors are joining the cast, including Kristofer Hivju (who played Tormond Giantsbane on Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

After the breakout popularity of the fantasy series' first season in 2019, Netflix has also announced a six-part live-action prequel series titled Blood Origin — telling the story of the first Witcher — and an animated movie.