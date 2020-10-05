The Witcher reveals first look at Henry Cavill in season 2

Henry Cavill revealed the first official look at The Witcher season 2 on Monday.

The actor posted this new look at Geralt on his Instagram page.

Production on the second season of the Netflix fantasy drama series resumed in August following a hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-episode second season is still expected to air sometime in 2021. Cavill, Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri) all return for season 2. Several new actors are joining the cast, including Kristofer Hivju (who played Tormond Giantsbane on Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

After the breakout popularity of the first season in 2019, Netflix has also announced a six-part live-action prequel series titled Blood Origin – telling the story of the first Witcher – and an animated movie.

