The Witcher season 2 stops filming due to coronavirus

Even Yennefer doesn't have a spell to stop this plague.

Netflix's The Witcher has halted filming for season 2 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, EW has confirmed.

The Witcher is filmed outside of London and this marks the first major U.K.-based series to shut down over COVID-19, Deadline noted.

Last week, Netflix halted the filming of its scripted shows and movies in the U.S. and Canada.

As with many companies impacted by this crisis, filming is only officially halting for two weeks. But it's tough to imagine the coronavirus situation improving in the London area that quickly — especially given the UK's sluggish response to addressing the pandemic.

The Witcher season 1 debuted in November and generated considerable buzz for the streamer. Season 2 of the Henry Cavill fantasy drama is expected sometime in 2021.

Given the lag time between production and air, the shutdown of scripted programming could start impacting broadcast network schedules in about six weeks. Unscripted shows, such as late-night talk shows, have gone on hiatus. Also, several tentpole films originally planned for spring (No Time to Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, F9) have had their release dates pushed back. Major sports leagues such as the NBA and MLB have also been suspended.

Here's a full list of entertainment productions shut down due to the coronavirus.

