The Witcher sets date to resume filming season 2

But it's not as soon as you might think.

It's official: The Witcher will resume filming of season two — but not nearly as soon as some have thought.

Ever since the UK announced that high-end productions could begin filming again at the end of May, some outlets have assumed The Witcher would restart at any moment. But the Netflix fantasy drama is taking its time to ramp back up and has now set a date to return to set: Aug. 17.

As the production tweeted early Monday:

"I’m dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we’ve been apart It’s time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless, Will reunite on set 17 August."

Given that season 2 had only been filming less than a month before being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, that means the bulk of season two has yet to film. So probably the earliest that The Witcher season 2 could air is summer 2021, and more likely that fall. The Witcher season one debuted last November and generated considerable buzz for the streamer.

The UK and the United States have been widely criticized for its handling of the pandemic. According to Reuters, the UK has one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19, but its number of cases has been steadily falling (unlike in the U.S., where the daily number of new cases has been steady and even climbing).

