The season's first teaser trailer sees Geralt transforming into his Witcher self one last time.

Henry Cavill's final Witcher season will be split into two parts — see the first footage

Henry Cavill's last time playing Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher may end up feeling longer than it is, because Netflix has made the move to release season 3 in two parts.

As revealed in a new teaser trailer that arrived Tuesday, the first five episodes will be released on the streaming platform this June 29 as Volume 1. Volume 2, consisting of the final three episodes, will then drop a month later on July 27.

"Now, for the first time, I understand real fear," Cavill's Geralt says as he's shown transforming into his Witcher self to face another threat.

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra also make appearances in the footage. Season 3 will see Yennefer taking Ciri to Aretuza to better understand her magical abilities, but instead they find themselves in the midst of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

In the future, Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) will take over the Geralt role in a recasting that still has fans in a tizzy. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich previously told EW that season 3 feels like a sendoff for Cavill.

"Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that," she said. "Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement."

The Witcher Season 3 NetFlix Henry Cavill returns as The Witcher for one last season | Credit: Netflix

The Witcher Season 3 NetFlix Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia in 'The Witcher' season 3 | Credit: Netflix

Hissrich also confirmed that the Wild Hunt, those apocalyptic horsemen, will remain "a looming threat" on the show. The season 3 footage now sees Ciri fleeing on horseback from their ghostly vision.

Confirmed to be joining the final season are Joey Batey (Jaskier), Myanna Buring (Tissaia), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), Wilson Mbomio (Dara), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Simon Callow (Codringher), Liz Carr (Fenn), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Safiyya Ingar (Keira), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Michalina Olszanska) (Marti), Robbie Amell (Gallatin), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), and Meng'er Zhang (Milva).

Watch the teaser trailer above and see more photos from The Witcher season 3 below.

The Witcher Season 3 NetFlix Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg in 'The Witcher' season 3 | Credit: Netflix

The Witcher Season 3 NetFlix Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra in 'The Witcher' season 3 | Credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix

The Witcher Season 3 NetFlix Joey Batey's Jaskier isn't having a good day on 'The Witcher.' Then again, when is he? | Credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix

