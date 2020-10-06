The Witcher unveils new photos of Ciri in season 2

The Witcher is revealing a first look at Ciri in season 2.

The new look at Feya Allan's Child of Destiny was posted early Tuesday morning along with the tease, "Looks like somebody has been spending time with a witcher."

The Netflix series also posted this telling closeup:

Image zoom Netflix

The reveal follows up on a first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in season 2 that was released on Monday.

Dare we assume a photo of Yennfer (Anya Chalotra) tomorrow?

The eight-episode second season is still expected to air sometime in 2021. Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan (Ciri) all return for season 2. Several new actors are joining the cast, including Kristofer Hivju (who played Tormond Giantsbane on Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

After the breakout popularity of the first season in 2019, Netflix has also announced a six-part live-action prequel series titled Blood Origin – telling the story of the first Witcher – and an animated movie.

