Clearly the experiment paid off, as Netflix is already working on at least one more Witcher anime feature along with a family-friendly animated series. The latter came with its own questions. "If we do a kids and family show, is it going to be The Witcher at all? How do we do The Witcher without all of the gore, all of the violence?" Hissrich thinks. "The truth is though, those things to me are the bells and whistles of this world. If you peel away those layers, you come back to basic tales of morality. That's what all of Sapkowski's short stories are. They're based actually on a bunch of folklore and mythology, the exact sort of tales that Grimms' fairytales do, that frankly Disney movies do."