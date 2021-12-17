Michelle Yeoh's sword-elf Scían, Sophia Brown's traveling musician Éile, and Laurence O'Fuarain's vengeance-seeker Fjall are revealed in a first look.

The Witcher season 2 wasn't without its surprises — all the way to the very end.

"Family," the eighth and final in the latest batch of episodes in the Netflix fantasy series, revealed the first footage from The Witcher: Blood Origin spin-off series. Not only that, but it was a full-on teaser trailer.

Set to a moody cover of Ellie Goulding's "Burn," the teaser — which hasn't been released outside of the episode itself on Netflix — reveals the first look at our central trio: Michelle Yeoh as sword-elf Scían, Laurence O'Fuarain as vengeance-seeking warrior Fjall, and Sophia Brown as Queens-guard-soldier-turned-traveling-musician Éile.

Witcher: Blood Origin Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O'Fuarain in 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' | Credit: Netflix

This band of unlikely comrades is shown fighting each other in some sort of squabble, but, more importantly, eventually teaming up to fight oncoming soldiers. Scían clearly favors her sword, while Éile exhibits some impressive dagger work and Fjall is more a brute force kind of fighter.

"Every story has a beginning," the tagline reads.

Declan de Barra, a writer and producer on The Witcher proper, showruns Blood Origin. The spin-off will envision how the medieval world of the Continent was before the Conjunction of the Spheres, the mysterious pivotal event in the original Witcher books by author Andrzej Sapkowski that caused humans, elves, and monsters to reside in the same world.

Witcher: Blood Origin Michelle Yeoh as a sword-elf in 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' | Credit: Netflix

De Barra previously told EW Blood Origin will introduce a "pre-colonized world" of elves. Meanwhile, Lauren S. Hissrich, the executive producer who oversees all the Witcher goodness on Netflix, said, "We have obviously heard in the Witcher show that humans brought civilization to the elves. They're the ones who showed them what it was like to be civilized. And in fact, what we're seeing in Blood Origin is that's exactly opposite of the truth. The world was much more of a Golden Age than what we see in The Witcher years later."

Blood Origin, consisting of six episodes, will arrive some time in 2022, though a more specific premiere date has yet to be announced.

The Witcher season 2, including the Blood Origin teaser trailer, is currently streaming on Netflix.

