Go behind the scenes of the limited series set 1,200 years before The Witcher.

The Witcher goes behind the scenes of Blood Origin spin-off series

The Witcher: Blood Origin (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Netflix's TUDUM event did not disappoint on The Witcher front. After debuting new footage from the show's upcoming second season, the streamer also unveiled the first look behind the scenes of The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming spin-off seres that chronicles two pivotal moments in Witcher history.

A behind-the-scenes video takes viewers to the set of Blood Origin, which stars Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence O'Fuarain. Lauren S. Hissrich, the showrunner of The Witcher, returns as an executive producer on Blood Origin, only Declan de Barra heads the spin-off.

Set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, the six-episode Blood Origin limited series chronicles the events surrounding the creation of the first prototype witcher, in addition to the Conjunction of the Spheres, the phenomenon that brought humans, elves, and monsters to the Continent.

Taking over for Jodie Turner-Smith, who dropped off the show due to scheduling, Brown stars as Éile, an elite warrior who leaves her position as Queen's guardian to pursue a life as a traveling musician.

Yeoh plays Scían, the last of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a quest to retrieve a sword stolen from her people by nefarious means.

O'Fuarain will also appear as Fjall, who's born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king but embarks on a mission to satisfy his vengeance after a loved one died in battle trying to save him.

Watch the video above.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: