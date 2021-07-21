There are multiple Witchers on the horizon, so get ready to toss your coins.

We've known for a while now that season 2 of Netflix's live-action series The Witcher will be introducing new monster hunters alongside Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. One of those Witchers, Vesemir, will also be the focus of Netflix's upcoming anime spinoff The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which released its first full-length trailer on Wednesday.

Vesemir will be played by Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) in season 2 of The Witcher, where he'll appear as Geralt's mentor and the oldest Witcher on the continent. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, however, is set during Vesemir's prime as a swashbuckling young Witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

The trailer also demonstrates some overlap between The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and a previous Netflix anime adaptation: The remarkable Castlevania series that just wrapped its fourth and final season. Theo James, who played the misanthropic necromancer Hector in Castlevania, will voice the young Vesemir here. Graham McTavish, who voiced Castlevania's Dracula, will play the mysterious character Deglan. Clearly, Castlevania set the bar for subsequent Netflix anime, in more ways than one.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf hits Netflix on Aug. 23. Watch the trailer above. The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich is a producer on the film, which is directed by Han Kwang Il.