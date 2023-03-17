Reddick, who played Baltimore detective Cedric Daniels on the celebrated HBO series, died of natural causes Friday. He was 60.

The Wire creator and stars pay tribute to late actor Lance Reddick: 'You made your mark'

The cast and creator of the acclaimed HBO crime drama The Wire are mourning the loss of actor Lance Reddick, who died of natural causes Friday at age 60.

Reddick was a mainstay on the sprawling, multilayered series, playing Baltimore police officer Cedric Daniels on all five seasons, from 2002 to 2008.

David Simon, the creator and showrunner of The Wire, wrote a poignant Twitter post Friday honoring Reddick, calling him a "consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend." He added, "Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon."

HBO also issued a statement that said, "Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire. He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly."

Deirdre Lovejoy, whose character Rhonda Pearlman had a relationship with Reddick's Daniels, remembered her costar in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"My heart is heavy with the shocking news of Lance Reddick's passing," she wrote. "He was grace, elegance, and kindness personified. Wildly talented, quietly passionate and always a gentleman. I treasure our years on The Wire together and I love you Lance. Rest peacefully."

Jim True-Frost, who played Det. Roland "Prez" Pryzbylewski, wrote on Facebook, "Lance Reddick is going home. Lance, we miss you; we were better because you were here. We won't forget you."

Chad L. Coleman, who joined The Wire in its third season as reformed criminal Dennis "Cutty" Wise, wrote on Instagram, "That smile and that Grace! Will endure! So talented. So thoughtful. So kind!" He added, "we lost another real one! #thewire4life...deepest condolences to your family!!! Your spirit endures forever."

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who starred as corrupt Maryland Senator Clay Davis, tweeted that he was "Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed. God speed."

Wendell Pierce, who played fellow Baltimore cop William "Bunk" Moreland, called Reddick "the epitome of class" in a Twitter tribute.

"A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor," he added. "[A] sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."

Members of the Wire family aren't the only ones paying their respects to Reddick.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves issued a joint statement calling Reddick a "consummate professional and a joy to work with" over the course of four films, adding, "We dedicate the film to his loving memory."

Production company Lionsgate added, "We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

Author and executive producer Michael Connelly, whose books provided the source material for Amazon's police drama Bosch, wrote on Facebook, "I'm thinking about my friend Lance Reddick. More than being a key ingredient in the Bosch show, he was a wonderful person, friend and collaborator. He took a character who was paper-thin in the books and made Irvin Irving multi-dimensional, machiavellian, intriguing and even sympathetic. Loved working with him. Loved knowing him. He's gone too soon."

Ben Stiller revealed that he shared a personal connection to Reddick, who starred in one of his mother's plays.

"Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person," wrote. "He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play Afterplay, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost."

Read more tributes from Reddick's friends and collaborators below.