Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, and Issa Rae stopped by the finale of the four-part event series.

The winner of HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge was announced by Barbie herself

As Greta Gerwig's Barbie continues to dominate the box office (it crossed $1 billion this weekend), HGTV's been working to bring the film's pink-drenched Dreamhouse to the real world.

The four-part event series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge saw designers from a variety of HGTV shows competing to design different aspects of the Dreamhouse, inspired by the decades-long history of the Barbie brand. On Sunday's finale, the winner was finally announced.

Supermodel Ashley Graham hosts the series, but she brought in some special guests to reveal the winner. Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, and Issa Rae stopped by via video chat to reveal the final result.

"We cannot believe what amazing work all the teams have done to transform this amazing house," Robbie said.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in 'Barbie' Margot Robbie as Barbie in 'Barbie' | Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Following a drumroll from Liu and Rae, Robbie revealed that the winners of the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge were... Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, known for their previous work on the HGTV series 100 Day Dream Home. They designed the backyard of the Dreamhouse, which was voted the best part of the collective design.

"Barbie is part of a universal language — everyone around the world knows who she is," Brian Kleinschmidt said in an interview on HGTV's website. "The feedback we've received so far when it comes to this show has been amazing. So many people have told us, 'I would live in that house in a heartbeat,' because it takes them back to their childhood."

As part of working on the show, the Kleinschmidts also got their own Barbie dolls designed in their likeness, along with their other competitors. Check that out below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: