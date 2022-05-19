The Winchesters trailer shows Supernatural parents hunting their first demon together

Supernatural may be over, but the story of the Winchester family is just beginning. At the CW's Upfront presentation on Thursday, the network unveiled the first trailer for upcoming prequel series The Winchesters, which focuses on the demon-hunting parents of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). Dean will provide narration for the new show, which Ackles executive produces.

Drake Rodger stars as a younger version of John Winchester in the '70s-set series; the role was originated by Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Supernatural. The Winchesters trailer opens with the young John returning home from Vietnam without any idea what his future holds. He meets Mary (Meg Donnelly) one night while she's fighting a demon — and after failing in his initial bumbling attempts to help her, soon joins her fiend-hunting mission. They are aided by new friends Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Carlos (Jojo Fleites).

Supernatural began with Sam and Dean looking for their missing father. Based on this trailer, it looks like their parents had the same problem. Mary is looking for her father, who taught her to be a hunter, while John is wondering if his missing father was also secretly a hunter. "You've been chasing your dad since he walked out our door," John's mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich) says at one point. The world of Supernatural is children chasing the mysteries of their parents, all the way down!

In another nod to Supernatural, the trailer for The Winchesters features its predecessor's unofficial theme song, "Carry On Wayward Son" — as well as other '70s rock hits like Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising."

