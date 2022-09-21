Jensen Ackles and The Winchesters team promise to carry on Supernatural legacy: 'Trust us'

Recalling what he said to the new leads, Jensen says, "There was probably a small pep talk. This isn't just coming on to a new thing, this is something that has 15 years of intense storytelling and you guys are a representative of this thing that we built, of the family. And there's a big population of people that are very protective of the story and of these characters and you are the new stewards of this and you need to understand the weight of that and you need to understand how important it is to treat this with care and respect." He then adds with a laugh, "Because I'm like, listen, I didn't work my ass off for 15 years to have you kids come in here and f--- it up."