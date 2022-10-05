"Why else do you make a show if you can't work with your friends?"

Yes, Jensen and Danneel Ackles want to bring Supernatural favorites to The Winchesters

The Winchesters might take place before the days of Supernatural, but given that there are no rules in the Supernatural universe — time travel, time loops, and extremely powerful snaps exist — there's a chance that a familiar face or two could show up in the 1970s.

When asked whether they'd like to bring some of the Supernatural family to the new show, executive producers Jensen and Danneel Ackles both said a very quick "yes." Although, Danneel immediately shut down the idea of Sister Jo — the character she played — coming back. "From my understanding, her vessel lived in the 2000s," Danneel says. "But we have a lot of people who were immortal. Ruth [Connell] could definitely come back. Who else?"

The Winchesters -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: WHS101c_0198r.jpg -- Pictured: Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester in 'The Winchesters' | Credit: Matt Miller/The CW

Jensen's immediate response is Chuck (and we already know Rob Benedict is ready and willing). But he continues, "[Showrunner] Robbie [Thompson] and us have talked and if there is any opportunity to bring anybody back from the mothership, we will absolutely do so. We will write to that. We have names that are on the table of like, 'How can we get to this [person in a way] that makes sense?'" (Jensen's already mentioned at least one idea about getting all the Johns together.)

And yet, if it doesn't make sense to bring a certain character back, there's one other way the show could still get some familiar faces to come play. "I think the fans will be cool if we bring an actor that played a certain famous character on the show to come and do something different," Jensen says. "We were recycling guest stars by the dozens after season 8 because Vancouver's only so big and there's only so many people in the talent pool. I think if we do that with fan-favorite actors that played fan-favorite characters, I feel like we're safe there."

Danneel adds, "Why else do you make a show if you can't work with your friends? If that is at all possible, it's happening."

The Winchesters premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11 on The CW.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: