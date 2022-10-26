The Winchesters boss talks complicating things for John and Mary with those new characters

"You will definitely see more of Kyle, and you'll definitely see more of Betty."

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the third episode of The Winchesters.

You know the love story is underway when other people start to get involved.

On the third episode of The Winchesters, fans were introduced to Betty (Andrea Londo), a police officer in Lawrence, Kansas. It was apparent from her first interaction with John (Drake Rodger) that there's some history there, but it wasn't clear just how much until she ended the episode by returning an engagement ring to him. It seems she turned down his proposal before he went off to Vietnam. And now, they've both agreed to be friends.

The Winchesters Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger in 'The Winchesters' | Credit: Patti Perret/The CW

As for Mary (Meg Donnelly), she spent the episode having some really beautiful, heartfelt moments with John, only to end the episode by going to see a movie with some new guy named Kyle (Ryan McCartan). "When we first first talked about the show, we asked, 'What are the things that we can do to mess with expectations and also just play the history of what these kids lives were,'" showrunner Robbie Thompson tells EW. "They weren't just sitting at home every Friday night when there wasn't a monster case. What was life like for them? That's where Kyle and Betty came in very early in the process. We just started talking about: what is the world that John left behind and what is the world that Mary has been ignoring and longing for? And those two characters stepped very quickly into the picture."

Although Thompson admits that this episode was written to lean into John and Mary's love story — particularly the conversation they have over the radio when Mary is trapped — things aren't exactly going to be easy for the couple from here on out. "You will definitely see more of Kyle, and you'll definitely see more of Betty in future episodes," Thompson says. "We like to complicate things for our characters, and there will definitely be some more complications."

Did you expect anything to be easy for a Winchester?

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

