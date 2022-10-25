The Winchesters boss previews the Supernatural prequel's creepiest monster yet

Things are about to get even creepier on The Winchesters.

In its third episode, the Supernatural prequel sees young hunters John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) come up against the show's version of a Boogie Man-type monster, one that targets kids and is sure to haunt your nightmares. "We wanted to hit that creepy spot, which we hadn't done, specifically to that end, in the first two episodes," Winchesters showrunner Robbie Thompson tells EW. "Often times with your pilot, the second episode is sort of a re-pilot. So this was an opportunity to do a little bit more of a traditional, early-seasons-of-Supernatural creepy monster."

But the third episode does more than just deliver the series' scariest monster so far. It also sets a precedent that Thompson hopes will give fans an idea of what to expect from episodes moving forward. "For me, episode 3 was proof of concept of where I would love us to live, which is a monster-of-the-week episode that touches on larger character arcs for the season and the big bad of the season as well," Thompson says. "That's eventually what we settled in on on Supernatural. I watched the first cut of this episode and was like, 'Okay, this is the spot that we can live in for hopefully many, many, many years to come.'"

And yes, the episode will provide some answers about the aforementioned big bad, the Akrida. When asked about the inspiration for what is a different kind of monster for the SPN Universe, Thompson says, "One of the first things, just on a very practical level, was finding something that Sam [Jared Padalecki] and Dean [Jensen Ackles] had not punched before. They punched a lot of monsters, so we wanted to come up with something that was its own deal. And then we wanted to have a monster that was a little bit complicated and was tied to the Men of Letters' history. That led to the Akrida pretty directly."

We trust that John and Mary will handle the punching on this one.

