The Winchesters has more story to tell, and they're ready to fight for it

For years, The CW tried to figure out how it could capitalize on the success of Supernatural, its 15-season phenomenon following Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as brothers destined to save the world... more than once. During Supernatural's run, the network attempted to launch not one but two spin-offs to no avail (though Wayward Sisters deserved better).

So when Supernatural ended in 2020, fans thought they were done with that world (at least until Padalecki and Ackles feel it's time for a revival). But during quarantine, Ackles teamed up with his wife, Danneel, to launch Chaos Machine Productions. One of their big priorities? The Winchesters, a Supernatural prequel that would follow Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary, as they met in the 1970s and launched a family legacy.

"If you're going to spin off from this world, it's gotta be about a main character, it's gotta be about a Winchester," Jensen Ackles told EW at the time. "I think it was Danneel who was like, 'Well, it's your mom and dad.'"

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger in 'The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger in 'The Winchesters' | Credit: Matt Miller/The CW

On Oct. 11, 2022, The Winchesters premiered, offering fans a welcome return to the Supernatural world. With Dean narrating, the series introduced a young John (Drake Rodger), home from Vietnam, as he met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and discovered the truth that would come to define their lives together: Monsters exist.

For 13 episodes, fans were back in the world they loved — this time around, though, things were a little different. As any good prequel does, The Winchesters expanded on the world and the lore of the flagship series, striking that crucial balance between the new and familiar. They'd cracked the code on how to keep this story alive without Sam and Dean, by shifting the focus from brothers to friends and, for the first time, telling a central Supernatural love story.

In its final episode, The Winchesters opened up the world by revealing that we weren't watching Sam and Dean's John and Mary, but rather the John and Mary of another universe. In other words, the multiverse is the limit when it comes to future stories. "I feel like episode 13 was us literally dropping the engine block in and being like, 'Okay fire it up,'" Ackles tells EW. "We blew the proverbial doors off. I think the potential is massive."

Yes, the potential is massive, even after the show's cancellation by The CW, because he and the cast have already launched a #SaveTheWinchesters campaign to find the story a new home. "There's a lot of story to tell here and there's a huge fan base that is very actively engaged and willing to support it," he says.

Jensen Ackles on 'The Winchesters' Jensen Ackles on 'The Winchesters' | Credit: Eliot Brasseaux/The CW

The power of the SPN Family has been documented many times (and cannot fully be explained). It's how the show landed its first EW cover back in 2016 — because the fans voted for it. It's a passion that Ackles saw the instant he tweeted out the news that the show had been canceled. "They are fired up," he says of the fans. "I love that about this fandom. I love that they are so passionate about this world and this universe and these characters that they are willing to go to the mat for a show like this. I think that speaks volumes, especially to those who are willing to listen and have the power to do something about it."

As for Ackles, he's feeling optimistic about a future for the show. After all, Dean Winchester's been knocked down more than a few times, and that's never stopped him from getting back up.

"I do feel hopeful and I don't know whether that's just the optimistic side of me, which I didn't know existed in this capacity," he says with a laugh. "I've been moving more toward a curmudgeon, more toward what we all thought Dean Winchester would dive into when he got older. That's just the Dean in me. But I do have this crazy optimism for this show and I think it largely resides in the energy that we found on set with this cast and this crew. That crazy optimism is one of the reasons why this show made it on air in the first place, and I think it's one of the several reasons why the show should continue somewhere."

JoJo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez, Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, and Drake Rodger as John Winchester on 'The Winchesters' JoJo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez, Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, and Drake Rodger as John Winchester on 'The Winchesters' | Credit: Skip Bolen/The CW

For those wondering, Ackles says they've already started discussing ideas for what a new season could hold. "We were talking not only about story and where we wanted to take our cast, we were talking about who we were going to bring back from the mothership," he says, adding that he received text messages from a few Supernatural alums who were bummed they didn't make it on season 1. "We were putting together a lot of tricks to keep up our sleeve and keep it exciting, not just for the new fans but for the returning fans as well."

Much like creator Eric Kripke had at the start of Supernatural, Winchesters showrunner Robbie Thompson has a five-season plan for the story. "Hopefully we get to execute that," Ackles says. "I just think that there's a way to keep this alive and it would be a shame to let that go."

Looking even further into the future, Ackles adds, "And then we don't know what it would look like beyond that but there was certainly a way of tying this into like a possible return of Supernatural down the line, which Robbie and I had talked about. It's something that Jared and I have talked about, what that might look like."

For now, it looks like hope. And the cast has a lot of that. See the cast share their thoughts below:

Drake Rodgers

"Working on The Winchesters for the past year has been such an incredible honor. The fandom is so immense and passionate for this universe. They've been so accepting and supportive toward the show, it's made the entire process a dream. It would be a shame not to continue exploring the vast world we've built and grown to love so much. There's so much opportunity for new storylines and perspectives on the Supernatural universe."

Meg Donnelly

"I've learned so much about myself working on this show. The Winchesters is a beautiful story of stopping at nothing to help the people you love. There is so much more of this story that needs to be told and it would be honor to keep playing such an iconic character like Mary Campbell."

Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Nida Khurshid as Latika Dar, and Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell in 'The Winchesters' Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Nida Khurshid as Latika Dar, and Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell in 'The Winchesters' | Credit: Elliot Brasseaux/The CW

JoJo Fleites

"This story is worth fighting for because everyone can relate to these characters in some way, shape, or form. They are universal and timeless and they speak to so many people. I love that people see themselves in Mary, John, Carlos, Lata, Millie, Ada and all of these other characters. We want to keep telling the story and I specifically want to keep inspiring those that may not feel represented, such as people of color, the outcasts, the LGBTQIA+ community, and so on. It means a lot."

Nida Khurshid

"Continuing the legacy of the hugely successful show, Supernatural, has not only been humbling and thrilling but also a way for me to represent my heritage proudly through the character I get to play. Fighting for what you believe in whether it be saving the world from monsters or standing up for your friends, I believe our show can inspire that sense of courage and direction to fight for what's right in a world that needs it."

Demetria McKinney

"This show has been such an incredible bridge, not only in connecting the Supernatural origin dots, but bridging the gap between day-to-day and fantasy. Stepping away from life for a moment to recharge is something I don't take for granted. The added bonus of doing that in a space that is familiar (in its Supernatural nature) and mysterious (in its own right) isn't something you get to do often. The array of characters made everyone feel they had a place in this space. And I loved living out these stories with this cast and crew! Thanks for all the support you all gave us! We hope we get to play again one day."

Bianca Kajlich

"The Winchesters has been one of those 'lightning in a bottle' experiences. From the cast's very first dinner all the way through to the final few scenes of our season, we bonded over our shared desire to tell this story in our own way. We became a family within a family within a family! And from our family to yours, we believe in this story, this universe, and all the fans that light the way for us."

The series might have a fight ahead, but thankfully, if anyone knows how to put up a fight, it's a Winchester.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: