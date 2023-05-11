The Winchesters canceled at the CW after 1 season

The network has also axed Kung Fu after three seasons.

It's a sad day for the Supernatural family.

The CW has canceled the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters after a single season. Launched in October, the series followed a young John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) from their first meeting to their first kiss, and of course, their first monster hunt… together, that is. (Mary had been hunting for years.)

The news is particularly upsetting when you consider how season 1 ended, with the reveal that this story took place in a different universe from Supernatural, and therefore the options were limitless in terms of potential returning faces from the flagship series. Already in its one season, the show brought back Supernatural alums Ruth Connell, Richard Speight Jr., Alexander Calvert, Jim Beaver, and Jensen Ackles, who served as an executive producer on the series alongside his wife, Danneel.

Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly on 'The Winchesters' Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly on 'The Winchesters' | Credit: Eliot Brasseaux/The CW

In addition to The Winchesters, the CW has canceled Kung Fu after three seasons. The news comes a day after the network axed Walker: Independence and renewed Walker for a shortened season 4.

"As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions," the network said in a statement Thursday. "We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity and dedication."

Related content: