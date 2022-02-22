The Wilds returns to the island with new group of teen guy castaways in season 2 first look

As another great mysterious island drama once said, "We have to go back!" — and The Wilds is doing exactly that for season 2 with an all-new group of castaways.

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video announced the YA "dystopian slumber party" will return for season 2 on Friday, May 6 — but the first look photos are already here, revealing the group of teen guys who are about to collide with the Dawn of Eve survivors.

The Wilds season 1 ended with the perfect mic drop "what the f---?" moment after Leah (Sarah Pidgeon) discovered surveillance footage of an all-male group called the Twilight of Adam going through exactly what she and the other teen girls just survived with the Dawn of Eve, and the first look photos show that the two groups are going to come together to figure out who has been pulling their strings this entire time.

According to the official release, season 2 will continue to follow the girls as they're stranded on the deserted island, now that they know they didn't end up there by accident and they've secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment's puppet master, Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths).

But don't worry — just because there's a new group of guy survivors being introduced doesn't mean the show isn't going to focus on the girls anymore. In fact, it's quite the opposite! When EW previously spoke with showrunner Amy Harris about the season 1 finale's twist, she promised season 2 won't shift away from the group of eight we've come to know and love.

"As you may or may not have noticed some of the women do not end up in the interrogation room," Harris says. "We'll have to figure out why that is." So far, Martha (Jenna Clause) and Nora (Helena Howard) haven't been seen in the present-day timeline, and the fate of Nora's sister Rachel (Reign Edwards) was left hanging in the finale after she was attacked by a shark (is that how she loses her hand?). And what's going to happen to fan-favorite relationship Shelby (Mia Healey) and Toni (Erana James)? We'd like to hope the photo of them snuggling by the fire means some happy moments are coming for them this season, but based on Shelby's appearance and total personality change in the present-day storyline, it's clear she's doomed to experience even more trauma.

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner Amy Harris, the late Jamie Tarses, Dylan Clark, and Brian Williams. Check out more season 2 first look photos below:

