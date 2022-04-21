Despite their dire situation on the island, fan-favorite couple "Shoni" is — thankfully! — still flourishing this season.

The Wilds season 2 first look reveals how Shelby and Toni's relationship 'deepens'

The Wilds (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Get ready for even more romance in The Wilds season 2.

Just because the teenage girls at the center of Prime Video's dystopian slumber party mystery series are trying to survive on the mysterious island they thought they crash landed on, that doesn't mean they can't find time for love too. EW has your exclusive first look at how fan-favorite couple "Shoni" a.k.a. Shelby (Mia Healey) and Toni (Erana James) are still flourishing this season despite their dire circumstances.

In the sneak peek clip above, Shelby and Toni are enjoying some private time cuddling together under some trees in the jungle, and Shelby reveals she hasn't been praying as much as she used to in light of everything that's happened to the group of girls so far. But Toni helps her realize that God would want her to be "grateful for the good," and the two girls take advantage of the rare peaceful moment together.

"As their relationship deepens, Toni and Shelby are pushed into new emotional territory," executive producers Amy B. Harris and Sarah Streicher tell EW in an exclusive statement. "Shelby's starting to own who she is, and Toni's allowing herself to trust. We'll see how the island and all its challenges affect their newfound feelings."

Plus, check out the two exclusive photos below that tease another sweet romantic Shoni moment out in the jungle:

The Wilds Credit: Prime Video

The Wilds Fan-favorite couple "Shoni," a.k.a. Shelby (Mia Healey) and Toni (Erana James), are still flourishing in 'The Wilds' season 2 despite their dire circumstances. | Credit: Prime Video

The Wilds season 2 premieres May 6 on Prime Video.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: