The Wilds canceled at Amazon after 2 seasons

Amazon has decided not to go into the wild again.

The series has been canceled by Prime Video after two seasons, Deadline reported on Thursday. Its second season premiered on May 6.

The series, which follows the travails of eight teen girls stranded on a deserted island under mysterious circumstances, was initially a home run for the streamer. One of the last series from the late Jamie Tarses (Franklin and Bash, Happy Endings), it marked an investment in young adult programming from Amazon Studios as one of its first YA pilots ordered to series.

It became not only the first YA series to premiere on Prime Video but also the first to land a second season, earning strong reviews for both. In season 2, it upped the ante, adding a group of teen boys into the island horror mix.

The Wilds Season 2 Credit: Kane Skennar/Prime Video

"What a treat to discover this gripping YA drama from Sarah Streicher for the first time," EW critic Kristen Baldwin wrote upon season 2's premiere. "And then have the luxury of diving immediately into season 2, which elevates the survival saga into an even more riveting psychological thriller."

Most disappointingly, season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger with the show's groups of stranded teens, the Dawn of Eve and Twilight of Adam, corralled and stranded on a new island — and Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths) on the run.

"We have a really good roadmap for where season 3 would go," co-showrunner Amy B. Harris teased to EW back in May.

Alas, fans won't get a chance to follow that map with news of this cancelation.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: