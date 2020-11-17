What if Lost was solely centered on a small group of teenage girls after a plane crash strands them on a mysterious island? That's what Amazon's newest series The Wilds wants to find out.

EW has your exclusive first look at the streaming service's first YA series — from creator/executive producer Sarah Streicher (Daredevil), executive producer/showrunner Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries), and executive producers Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings) and Dylan Clark (The Batman, Bird Box) — and the photos are going to give you major Lost flashbacks in the best way.

"Part survival drama, part dystopian slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island," the official series synopsis reads. As the castaways grapple with their new dire circumstances, they both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. But what they don't know is the biggest twist of all: these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

And while the dark YA series tells the story of what happened to the group of girls on the island, it also focuses on how they all ended up there in the first place, showing that while what they endured after the crash was a nightmare, it's really being a teen girl in normal America that is the "real living hell."

Check out more exclusive first look photos from the series below, including character descriptions and pics of each of the eight girls before and after they're stranded on the island, highlighting just how the disaster will change each of them ... either for better or worse.

Image zoom Credit: Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios

Image zoom Credit: Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios

Leah Rilke (Sarah Pidgeon) is mature beyond her years, creative, and brooding with an overactive mind, but is somewhat of a loner who prefers reading, writing, and observing the world around her. Before the crash, Leah makes an unexpected connection with a famous author 20 years her senior, and a risqué relationship develops between them.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Shelby Goodkind (Mia Healey) is a God-fearing pageant princess from the heart of Texas, whose natural optimism helps all the teen castaways stay hopeful. Despite her angelic appearance, Shelby has a lot of hidden grit and a number of secrets that she’s keeping from the others.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Martha Blackburn (Jenna Clause) is an animal-lover with a big heart and a deep connection to her Native American heritage. Martha’s sweet and optimistic nature belies the struggles of her past. On the island, Martha will face challenges that will force her out of her shell.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Toni Shalifoe (Erana James) is a tomboy with anger issues who feels like everyone is out to screw her over… since almost everyone in her life has. Despite her aggression, Toni has a softer side and a great capacity for love, as evidenced by her fierce loyalty to her best friend Martha.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Rachel Reid (Reign Edwards) is an elite diver who has driven herself to dangerous lengths to excel at her sport. She’s a motivated self-starter who leads the charge to find a way off the island and back to the pursuit of her Olympic dreams.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Nora Reid (Helena Howard) is a quiet, artistic savant who’s had a hard time fitting in among her peers. She may seem meeker and more reserved than her fraternal twin Rachel, but she’s the secret strength in their relationship.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Dot Campbell (Shannon Berry) is a tough Texan girl who doesn’t suffer fools. She’s had to shoulder a lot of adult responsibilities in her young life, which gives her an air of dependability on the island. She’s the first person the other girls look to when something needs to get done.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Fatin Jadmani (Sophia Ali) is a proudly promiscuous girl with an audacious fashion sense. When she doesn’t pull her weight on the island, the others mistake her for a good-for-nothing slacker. But if they knew her past, they’d realize nothing could be further from the truth.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Studios

The Wilds premiere date has yet to be announced.