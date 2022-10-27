Jennifer Coolidge and her White Lotus season 2 costars reveal their worst vacation moments

If there's one thing The White Lotus has taught us, it's that vacations are never as perfect as you expect them to be. And that holds true for the stars of HBO's hit satire, who've experienced their fair share of nightmare situations while traveling.

Ahead of The White Lotus' return for a second season, members of the all-star cast — including Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli, and Aubrey Plaza — sat down with EW to share their own personal worst trip memories.

Emmy winner Coolidge remembers a time when she had issues with her passport while traveling to London for a combination work/pleasure trip. "For some reason it wouldn't scan right, and next thing you know customs is calling me over," Coolidge recalls. "Next thing you know, they've locked me up for nine hours in this little room. Hour seven, they came in and said, 'Would you like noodles or chips?' I did opt for the potato chips over the noodles. It didn't go well after that."

Jennifer Coolidge on 'The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge on 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO

Watch the video above for more from Coolidge, Imperioli, Plaza, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Jon Gries, Sabrina Impacciatore, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lue Richardson about their worst vacation memories.

The White Lotus season 2 premieres Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

